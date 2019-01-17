Man accused of fatally beating and strangling grandmother arraigned
A man accused of beating his grandmother to death was arraigned Wednesday on a second-degree murder charge before State Supreme Court Justice Christopher J. Burns, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.
Prosecutors said that on Dec. 23, 2018, Alec M. Swiderski, 30, of Buffalo beat and strangled to death his grandmother, 74-year-old Pamela Toy.
Swiderski is scheduled to return to court March 6. He remains in jail without bail
If convicted, Swiderski faces a maximum of 25 years in prison, the District Attorney's Office said.
Story topics: Erie County District Attorney's office/ New York State Supreme Court/ second-degree murder arraignment
