Local hotel operator buys Comfort Inn near UB North Campus

A veteran downstate hotel operator has sold the Comfort Inn University Hotel near University at Buffalo's North Campus to a Tonawanda investor for $5.9 million.

Mukesh Patel, through HRB Hotels, bought the 102-room hotel at 1 Flint Road from Barney Realty, which is controlled by Jake Kriney of Goshen, N.Y.

Kriney, a real estate developer and Syracuse University graduate, is a partner with Chetan Patel in JCA Hotels, which also owns other hotels in New York and Connecticut.

Kriney also owns JCK Properties and other ventures, and has also owned the Super 8 in Amherst and a Holiday Inn Express in Chester, N.Y. He has also developed mixed-use and hotel projects in the Middletown area, as well as a Home2 Suites and Hampton Inn in Sullivan County, and a pair of Holiday Inn hotels in Danbury and Waterbury, Conn. He and Chetan Patel also teamed up to transform the former Wallkill Town Hall in Orange County into a Home2 Suites.

The Comfort Inn in Amherst, whose brand is owned by Choice Hotels International Inc., sits on 2.58 acres and includes a heated indoor pool, a business center and a fitness center. It's also pet-friendly.