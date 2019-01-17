Letter: Legalizing marijuana is not the healthy choice

Stop the insanity! The New York State Health Department recommends to Gov. Andrew Cuomo that marijuana become a legal recreational drug. Since when is it the Health Department’s role to promote a drug that has known harmful effects. What a gift to Cuomo, Assemblywoman Crystal Peoples-Stokes and their fellow politicians.

One can understand and accept the approval of this drug for medical purposes. However, it is puzzling how this could open the door to legalization for recreational usage. Does society really need another recreational drug?

We already deal with the negative consequences of existing legal recreational drugs. We see abuse, dependency and addiction to the following: smoking, alcohol, drugs, opioid epidemic and most recently e-cigarette vaping crisis.

So our state Health Department and political leadership see answers to these multiple crises is to promote legal access to marijuana, another drug for daily usage. This boggles the mind. Could their motivation be to join with marijuana industry as another source of income to feed their addiction – taxation to generate more revenue?

Legalizing marijuana certainly does not appear to be in the best interest of our community’s health.

William Walz, LCSW, CASAC

West Seneca