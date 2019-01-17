Letter: Gun laws are no guarantee against criminal activities

There are too many gun laws. They are a kneejerk reaction to unfortunate happenings. Don’t people understand that just because a law is passed doesn’t mean that everyone will abide by it?

Well the only ones that are going to follow these feelgood useless laws are law abiding people. Criminals do not follow laws so what good are these laws?

All they do is burden law abiding people with grief. It gives politicians stuff to brag about and ignorant people a false sense of security.

Wake up people. You have to go after the criminals not law-abiding people.

John DiDomizio

North Tonawanda