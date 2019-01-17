Leasing begins for apartment complex at former Lewiston nursing home site

Leasing has begun for Fairchild Place, a 29-unit luxury apartment complex on the former site of the now-demolished Fairchild Manor Nursing Home in Lewiston.

According to an announcement from the builders, McGuire Development Co. of Buffalo, construction is not yet complete, but most of the remaining work is inside the buildings. Occupancy should be available in May, the company said.

The leasing agent is the Howard Hanna real estate office in Lewiston. Prices range from $1,550 to $2,175 a month.

The project includes 23 apartments ranging from 1,000 to 1,500 square feet, and six 1,200-square-foot townhouses. The $4.5 million complex is located on 1.6 acres between North Seventh and North Eighth streets.

United Bank of Hartford, Conn., holds a $3.8 million mortgage on the property, according to Niagara County land records.