KIRILOFF, Walter W. Sr.

KIRILOFF - Walter W., Sr. Of Hamburg, January 14, 2019. Husband of Agnes (nee Chatley); father of Dena (Thomas) Maroney, and the late Walter William Kiriloff Jr. Private services at the convenience of the family. Walter worked at Bell Aircraft and APV Corp. as an engineer. He loved animals, especially his dog Heidi. Memorials to SPCA. www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com