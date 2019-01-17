Kenmore mayor's son among eight new hires in Tonawanda

Tonawanda this week hired three new police officers, a deputy highway superintendent and the son of Kenmore's mayor to fill vacant positions in town government.

The Tonawanda Town Board approved eight appointments Monday. Supervisor Joseph Emminger said the new employees fill jobs that were open and included in the 2019 budget.

Patrick E. Mang was hired provisionally as an assistant code enforcement officer. He must take a Civil Service exam and rank among the top three scorers to permanently hold the $45,380 job, Emminger said. Mang's father, also named Patrick, said he doesn't believe his position influenced town officials and his son is qualified for the job.

Deputy Highway Superintendent Ted Rymzarczyk will earn $98,606 annually. Other new employees include a real property appraiser and a wastewater laboratory assistant.