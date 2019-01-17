How we see it: NFL conference championship games
Here is how Jay Skurski, Mark Gaughan and Jason Wolf see the conference championship games (point spreads are through Thursday morning; asterisk indicates best bet):
|SUNDAY
|Skurski
|Gaughan
|Wolf
|at Saints -3 Rams
|Rams*
|Saints*
|Saints*
|at Chiefs -3 Patriots
|Chiefs
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Last week ATS
|1-3
|1-3
|4-0
|Season ATS
|124-132-7
|121-135-7
|137-119-7
