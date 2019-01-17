Share this article

How we see it: NFL conference championship games

Members of The News' sports staff will be picking games on BNblitz.com.

Here is how Jay Skurski, Mark Gaughan and Jason Wolf see the conference championship games (point spreads are through Thursday morning; asterisk indicates best bet):

SUNDAY Skurski Gaughan Wolf
at Saints -3 Rams Rams* Saints* Saints*
at Chiefs -3 Patriots Chiefs Patriots Patriots
Last week ATS 1-3 1-3 4-0
Season ATS 124-132-7 121-135-7 137-119-7

 

