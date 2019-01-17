High School Extra: Haskell chooses Canisius; Monsignor Martin hockey beats FLOP

Franklinville junior Danielle Haskell has committed to Canisius to continue her basketball career, her father announced on Facebook Wednesday.

The 5-foot-7 guard is in her third year playing on the varsity and is among the top 15 all-time scorers in WNY history.

This season, she has led Franklinville to a 7-4 record while averaging 26.2 points per game, scoring less than 20 only twice.

New team atop Fed

Monsignor Martin girls hockey took down the last unbeaten team in the WNY Federation, topping Frontier/Lake Shore/Orchard Park, 4-1, on Thursday.

FLOP has been able to sit comfortably atop the standings throughout the season but with only two games left before playoffs find themselves tied with Monsignor Martin at 31.5 points.

Monsignor Martin took a 2-0 lead in the first period with goals from Jacquie Klawon and Riley Malicki while holding a 13-8 shot advantage.

FLOP’s Brooke Becker was able to score a wrist shot from the point for FLOP’s lone goal of the night.

Goalie Izzy Battaglia ended up stopping 25 of 26 shots for her fifth win this season. Overall, she has allowed only five goals in six games.

Prep Talk AOW

Park boys basketball player Noah Hutchins and Depew hockey player Jersey Phillips have been named Prep Talk Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Sgroi Financial, in online voting by readers.

Hutchins reached the 1,000-point milestone while averaging 22 points to lead WNY’s top-ranked large school in wins against St. Francis, McQuaid and Canisius. He received 50.67 percent of the votes.

Phillips scored five goals in two games, including a natural hat trick in Lancaster/Iroquois/Depew’s victory over Monsignor Martin. She received 48 percent of the votes.

Each week’s winners will be entered in the Prep Talk Athlete of the Year voting in the spring.

Voting is conducted on BuffaloNews.com, beginning each Monday. The voting concludes Thursdays at noon. To nominate an athlete for consideration, send an email to sports@buffnews.com.

Goodridge now No. 1

Senior Mason Goodridge only needed 12 points to become the all-time leading scorer in Springville program history. He well surpassed that, scoring a season-high 41 points.

A layup one minute into the second quarter broke the record and he now has 1,243 points for his career in only 59 games.

Goodridge was 17 of 19 from the free-throw line to lead Springville to a 65-61 win against Lackawanna.

Matla leads Iroquois

Junior guard Matt Matla found his shooting stroke early and often for Iroquois, scoring a school-record 20 points in the first quarter of a 79-46 win over Lake Shore.

During the quarter, Matla went 5-for-5 from the 3-point line and finished with another school record of eight made 3-pointers. He scored 31 points in the game.

More signings

Two Cardinal O’Hara athletes have declared their college intentions. Tori Lakeman has signed to play Division III volleyball at Hilbert College. On Jan. 29, running standout Tommy Appenheimer intends to sign with Canisius College to run Division I cross country.

Riley Kromer, Lauren Spence and Ray Sambrotto of Sweet Home have signed National Letters of Intent to resume their athletic careers. Kromer, the Western New York Player of the Year in field hockey, signed with Saint Francis (Pa.). Spence will swim at John Carroll. Sambrotto will run cross country at Massachusetts.

Starpoint Wall of Fame

Four former Spartans were inducted into the Starpoint wall of fame last Friday.

Michael Ryan (’98), Nicole Sidebottom (’98), Catherine Housler-Wray (’87) and Kenneth Dempster (’65) were the 2019 inductees.