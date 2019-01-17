HERTEL, Edward C.

HERTEL - Edward C. January 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Carol (Newhouse) Hertel; loving father of Faye (Scott) Mages and Ellen (Larry) Schlifke; dear grandfather of Gracie, Lucas, Jacob, Alyssa and Matthew; brother of the late Donna Dawes; brother-in-law of Peter Dawes; uncle of several nieces and nephews; also survived by his beloved Sammy. Family and friends may call on Friday from 4-8 PM at Dietrich Funeral Home, Inc., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday at 10 AM, at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 900 Maryvale Dr., Cheektowaga, NY 14225. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Online condolences may be shared at www.thedietrichfuneralhome.com.