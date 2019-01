GROSS, Kenneth J.

GROSS - Kenneth J. January 15, 2019, of Amherst, NY. Beloved husband of Shelly (Klopp) Gross; loving father of Kimberly, Lyndi and Johnethan Gross; dear son of Linda (Denison) and James Gross; dear brother of James (Kristin) Gross. Friends may call Friday, 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the Lester H. Wedekindt, Inc. Funeral Home, 3290 Delaware Ave. Please share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com