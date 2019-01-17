Share this article

Grill stolen from Kensington Avenue church

Published

Someone broke into a Kensington Avenue church earlier this week and stole a large charcoal grill, according to a Buffalo police report.

The thief damaged a side door to Greater at the New Testament Revival Church in order to gain access to the building, a church representative told police on Tuesday.

The nondenominational church at 987 Kensington, three blocks west of Bailey Avenue, was formerly known as the New Testament Revival Cathedral.

Aaron Besecker – Aaron Besecker is a breaking news and criminal justice reporter for The Buffalo News. He has been a News staff reporter since 2007.
