Subscribe Today
BuffaloNews.com
Local News
Sports
Bills
Sabres
High Schools
High Schools Scoreboard
Colleges
Bisons and Baseball
Bandits
Soccer
Outdoors
WNY Auto Racing
NCAA Basketball
Bills
News
Analysis
Commentary
Fandom
Long form
Multimedia
Sabres
Gusto
Food and Drink
Music
Festivals
Theater
Family
Movies
Comedy
Art
Dance
Deaths
Death Submissions
Helpful Links
Last 24 Hours
E-edition
Business
Business Wire
Crime
Editorials
Education
Events Calendar
Submit Event
Photo Galleries
Politics
PolitiFact New York
TV and Media
Tops TV
Weather
Forecast
Weddings
Submit Announcement
Submit Golden Anniversary
WNY History
Sponsored Content
[BN] Ads
Buffalo Job Finder
Buffalo Cars
Special Sections
Buffalo Magazine
WNY Weddings
BN Home
Classifieds
Contests
Pet Place
Tops TV
Communities
Erie County
Amherst
Buffalo
Hamburg
Lancaster
Town of Tonawanda
Niagara County
Health and Fitness
Lifestyles
Books
Fashion
Gardening
Home and Style
Opinion
Editorials
Letters to the Editor
Adam Zyglis
State
Log In
Subscribe Now
Share this article
FACEBOOK
TWITTER
EMAIL
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Reddit
WhatsApp
O'Hara 67, St. Francis 53
Cardinal O'Hara forward Haakim Siner dunks against St. Francis during first half action at St. Francis High School on Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Cardinal O'Hara center Justin Hemphill dunks against St. Francis during first half action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Cardinal O'Hara center Justin Hemphill chases a loose ball against St. Francis.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Cardinal O'Hara froward Jaedin Cottman and St. Francis defender Dorian Ivey battle for a rebound during first half action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Cardinal O'Hara coach Tony Pulvirenti calls a play against St. Francis during first half action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Cardinal O'Hara player Jermaine Haynes Jr. shoots against St. Francis.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Francis coach Brian Ferris during second half action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Cardinal O'Hara forward Avion Harris shoots over St. Francis defenders Lucas Theisen and Traevone Scott.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Francis fans cheer against Cardinal O'Hara shooter Haakim Siner during second half action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Cardinal O'Hara defender Haakim Siner grabs a rebound from St. Francis player Justin Poumpey.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Francis forward Kucas Theisan shoots against Cardinal O'Hara during second half action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Francis player Kucas Theisan grabs a loose ball from Cardinal O'Harau2019s Justin Hemphill.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Cardinal O'Hara's Jermine Haynes Jr. defends St. Francis guard Justin Poumpey.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Cardinal O'Harau2019s Justin Hemphill defends St. Francis guard Justin Poumpey.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Cardinal O'Hara forward Justin Hemphill dribbles against St. Francis during first half action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Cardinal O'Hara defender Justin Hemphill defends St. Francis forward Dorien Ivey.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Cardinal O'Hara forward Justin Hemphill dribbles against St. Francis during first half action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Cardinal O'Hara forward Justin Hemphill dribbles against St. Francis.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Francis coach Brian Ferris.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Cardinal O'Hara coach Tony Pulvirenti.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Francis forward Lucas Theisan dribbles past Cardinal O'Hara defender Haakim Siner.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Francis defender David Bartholomew blocks the shot of Cardinal O'Harau2019s Avion Harris.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Cardinal O'Hara defender Justin Hemphill grabs a St. Francis rebound.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Francis forward Justin Poumpey shoots against Cardinal O'Hara.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Francis player Lucas Theisan shoots a technical foul to start the second half against Cardinal O'Hara.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Francis guard Justin Poumpey shoots against Cardinal O'Hara St. Francis during second half action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
More Galleries
Smiles at G. Love & Special Sauce at the Tralf
Smiles at Catfish and the Bottlemen in Rec Room
Decorators' Show House "before" preview
Schnitzel and Co.: Restaurant review
Lumagination lights up Botanical Gardens
#EveryDayAPhoto 2019
Catches of the Week (Jan. 23)
St. Peter's 74, Niagara 72
Smiles at The Wood Brothers in Town Ballroom
Photo:
1
/ 27
Thursday, January 17, 2019
O'Hara 67, St. Francis 53
Share
Tweet
EMAIL
Recent Galleries
Share this article