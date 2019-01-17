Judy and Alan Duchan at the kitchen island in the main living space in their penthouse apartment at Canterbury Woods Gates Circle.
The island measures 14 feet by 45 inches.
A striking chandelier was installed above the dining table.
The apartment features large, expansive windows and two terraces.
The terrace off the main living area overlooks Gates Circle.
Another view.
The iconic towers that are part of Hotel Henry Urban Resort Conference Center and the Richardson Olmsted Campus can be seen in the distance.
Another view.
Apartment buildings along Delaware Avenue.
Engineered hardwood flooring runs throughout.
The chandelier.
The sitting area, photographed on a sunny afternoon.
Shadows.
A den is off the main living area.
The far wall is painted teal to show off the couple's mask collection. Bold color is also found in some of the furnishings.
The mask collection.
A Korean mask.
A Northwest coast Indian witch mask.
Another mask in their collection.
Another mask in their collection.
A cat sculpture by local artist Polly Little.
Shown here is a mixed media on canvas by local artist Elisabeth Samuels, director/curator of Indigo Art gallery on Allen Street and one of three principals of Resource:Art, along with Anna Kaplan and Emily Tucker.
The den features a wall of custom-built open shelving designed locally by California Closets.
Another view.
The shelves house books, small sculptures and artifacts.
The den.
The den is painted chocolate brown.
The kitchen island has a quartz countertop.
An orchid is in full bloom.
The hallway leads to the master bedroom. The stick above the door was painted by Elisabeth Samuels.
A chair in the master bedroom.
A red accent wall in the master bedroom complements the original art and bedding.
The mixed media on canvas painting above the bed is by artist Elisabeth Samuels. It was hung above the fireplace in the living room of the Duchans' former home.
A telescope in the master bedroom.
Another view.
An upholstered chair and another piece by Elisabeth Samuels is found in the master bedroom.
The master bath.
The master bath.
A walk-in closet for two.
The office features a spring green accent wall.
A purple chair adds additional color to the office.
