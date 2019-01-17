Subscribe Today
Root & Bloom: Restaurant review
Root & Bloom is at 438 Elmwood Ave. Its new indoor dining area now complements the gazebo behind it, which served patrons in the warmer months.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Logo for Root & Bloom.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Storefront to Root & Bloom.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Inside the entrance to Root & Bloom.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Clean, decorative interior of Root & Bloom.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
The Sir Nigel: a full English breakfast.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
The Eloise: mac and cheese.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
The Eloise: mac and cheese.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Fernando: huevos rancheros.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Fernando: huevos rancheros.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Blueberry and pear banana bread.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
The Blanche: a vegan take on "Buffalo wings."
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
The Blanche: a vegan take on "Buffalo wings."
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Kristen Brown holds the Shirley: a stack of snickerdoodle pancakes.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Photo:
1
/ 15
Thursday, January 17, 2019
Root & Bloom is a plant-only restaurant at 438 Elmwood Ave. It previously operated out of a gazebo hidden from the view of Elmwood before renovating its indoor digs last fall.
