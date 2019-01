FISHER, Mattie E.

FISHER - Mattie E. Of Buffalo, January 5, 2019; beloved mother of Theresa Fisher-Weekley, Charlie Fisher and Gary Fisher; she leaves to cherish her memory a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral Service will be held at ALAN R. CORE FUNERAL HOME, 1933 Kensington Ave., Cheektowaga, Friday, January 18th, wake 11 AM, service at 12 Noon. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.