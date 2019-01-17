FAGE, Bruce "BIF"

FAGE - Bruce "Bif"

69, passed away on January 10, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Maureen; three children, Brian, Katie and Maggie; and four grandchildren, Andie, Sully, Callie, and Jordyn. Wake Services will be held on Thursday, January 17, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at Flinch and Bruns Funeral Home in Lynbrook, NY and Funeral Services will be held on Friday, January 18, at 11 am at The Bridge Church in Malverne NY. 'A beautiful memory dearer than gold of a father whose worth can never be told. There's a place in our hearts no one can fill, we will miss you dad we always will'