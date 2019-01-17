Erie County legislators: Make Tonawanda Coke a Superfund site

Erie County lawmakers want Tonawanda Coke to become a federal Superfund site.

The County Legislature unanimously approved a resolution Thursday asking the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to make the designation.

Parts of the property are already identified on state cleanup lists, said Legislator Kevin Hardwick of the City of Tonawanda.

Tonawanda Coke ceased operating in October under financial duress after environmental agencies, community advocates and courts repeatedly cited environmental violations.

The resolution, sponsored by Hardwick, comes after numerous stories by The Buffalo News outlining the laundry list of chemical pollutants found on the property. Hardwick said a News story outlining the long waits for the nation's other coke plant sites to get the federal Superfund designation prompted him to submit the resolution. All of the other legislators added their names as co-sponsors.