Ejected hockey player faces felony charge after damage at rink

A Niagara Falls man faces a felony charge after he was accused of causing damage at the Hyde Park Ice Pavilion after being ejected from a hockey game.

Paul R. Demunda, 36, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief Tuesday night, according to a Niagara Falls police report.

Staff at the facility told police a section of glass on the main rink was shattered and a drinking fountain was damaged. Total damage was estimated at $1,000, according to the report.

Demunda, who was apologetic and offered to pay for the damage, admitted to police he threw a fire extinguisher at the glass and hit the fountain with his hockey stick, the report said.

Demunda told officers he was ejected from the game after he was called for a penalty and became furious because of the lack of consistency in penalty calling by the officials.