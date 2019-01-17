DOANE, Mark A.

DOANE - Mark A. January 14, 2019, age 58, of Tonawanda. Husband of Kim M. (nee Robinson) Doane; loving and proud father of Dylan R., Adam D. and Kal S. Hayes, Charlotte J., and twin daughters, Jessica A. and Natalie Y. Doane; son of Jean (nee Horvath) and the late Gary E. Doane; step-son of Janice (nee Theel) Doane; step-brother of David (Leesa) and Scott (Dena) D'Orazio, Robert (Cheryl) Frey, Kim (Brian) Yohe, and Lisa (Gary) Eckis. Also survived by his aunt, Donna Doane, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and colleagues. Friends may call from 2-7 PM Saturday and Sunday at the HAMP FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 37 Adam St., Tonawanda. Funeral Service will be held at 10 AM Monday at Salem United Church of Christ, 114 Morgan St. at Main, Tonawanda. Friends invited. Mark was a practicing attorney in the City of Tonawanda, a member of Salem Church, the Erie County Bar Assn., and the LaSalle Sportsmen's Club. The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Gates Vascular Institute for all of their care and support. Complete obituary, condolences and directions at www.hampfuneral.com