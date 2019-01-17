CRONIN, Phyllis (Connolly)

CRONIN - Phyllis

(nee Connolly)

Of Woodlawn, NY, born September 1, 1929, in Bailieborough Co. Cavan, Ireland, passed away peacefully at home January 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Bertie Cronin; dearest mother of Margaret "Maggie" (Dan) Reiford, PJ (Lyn), Sean, Mick, Kevin and Brian Cronin; loving grandmother of Danny (Faith) Reiford, Mickey Reiford and Siobhan Cronin; great-grandmother of Keeley and Kennedy; sister of Susan Cambridge and the late Mary Elizabeth Clark, Josephine O'Connell, Theresa Connolly and Rose Herberger. The family will be present to receive friends Friday from 3-8 pm at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555). A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Saturday morning at 10 o'clock at St. Mary of the Lake Church (please assemble at the church). Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Autism Services, Inc. or the Hospice Foundation of WNY. Please share your condolences online at www.kaczorfunerals.com