Contents of former Bak USA plant headed for auction

The contents of Bak USA's shuttered plant will be auctioned at 10 a.m. on Jan. 26.

Cash Realty & Auctions will conduct the auction at 210 Sawyer Ave. in the Town of Tonawanda. The auction will include computer screens, robots, printers and office furniture, among other items.

Bak USA, a maker of computer tablets and laptops, closed its Buffalo location in November.

Matt Glynn – Matt Glynn has been a business reporter with The Buffalo News since 2000. He is a native of Youngstown and lives in Buffalo.
