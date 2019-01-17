Contents of former Bak USA plant headed for auction

The contents of Bak USA's shuttered plant will be auctioned at 10 a.m. on Jan. 26.

Cash Realty & Auctions will conduct the auction at 210 Sawyer Ave. in the Town of Tonawanda. The auction will include computer screens, robots, printers and office furniture, among other items.

Bak USA, a maker of computer tablets and laptops, closed its Buffalo location in November.