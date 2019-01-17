City Mission reaches fundraising goal

The Buffalo City Mission raised $2.43 million for its 2018 Annual Fall Campaign, exceeding its $2.35 million goal.

The money was raised between October and December and comprises nearly one-third of the City Mission's annual operating budget. It is used to sustain preventative, emergency and transitional housing programs for homeless men, women and children.

“Each year, the incredible generosity of our community members exemplifies their compassion and goodwill for every neighbor," said Stuart Harper, the executive director and CEO. "We are grateful for every contribution, which will help the Mission with our critical work in helping to support the homeless across our region.

More than 6,000 people experience homelessness each year, according to the Homeless Alliance of Western New York.