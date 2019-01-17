CALMES, Judith (Kloiber)

Calmes - Judith (nee Kloiber)

Of Holland; January 15, 2019; beloved wife of 52 years to Peter; loving mother of Jerald R. (Amy), Richard R. (Nichole), and late Michael P. (Debbie); cherished grandmother of Amber, Nathan, Brianna, Morgan, Samantha, Benjamin, Alexandra, Joseph and James; and sister of Gary (Terry) Kloiber and Robert Kloiber. Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, January 19, 10 AM, at St. Joseph's R.C. Church, 46 N. Main St., Holland. Judith was known for her kind heart and all were welcome in her home. The family encourages memorials to be made to the Hospice Foundation of WNY. Condolences at:

www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com