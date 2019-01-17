Sabres trade Justin Bailey to Flyers for Taylor Leier

VANCOUVER — Justin Bailey's tenure with his hometown Buffalo Sabres came to an end late Thursday night when the former second-round draft pick was traded to the Philadelphia Flyers.

Bailey, a Williamsville native drafted by the Sabres in 2013, was dealt for Taylor Leier, a 24-year-old forward with two goals in 55 career NHL games. Leier had 10 goals among 19 points in 34 games for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms of the AHL and will report to Rochester.

Bailey, meanwhile, receives a change of scenery after he failed to establish himself with the Sabres. The 23-year-old has five goals among eight points in 52 career NHL games. He spent much of his professional career with Rochester, where he had 20 points in 37 games this season.

"He started off slow, obviously, but I think he's playing a lot better, and he's doing a great job penalty-killing," Rochester coach Chris Taylor told The Buffalo News last month. "He's getting in on the forecheck, and he's improving. It's only his fourth year. You have to remember he's still young. He's still getting better every day."

A promising power forward, Bailey played only 49 games last season because of injuries and cleared waivers in October. He was a healthy scratch in the Amerks' second game and never gained traction offensively.

Leier, a fourth-round draft pick in 2012, has 56 goals among 136 points in 226 career AHL games. The 5-11 left wing played 49 games for the Flyers last season, when he had five points and a minus-7 rating.