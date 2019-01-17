The Wraparound: Sabres 4, Flames 3, OT

CALGARY -- This was the response coach Phil Housley wanted from the Buffalo Sabres. After allowing seven goals in an embarrassing loss to Edmonton, his players unleashed one of their finest efforts in weeks Wednesday night at Scotiabank Saddledome.

Backed by two third-period goals, the Sabres stunned the Western Conference's best team, the Calgary Flames, with a come-from-behind, 4-3 overtime win. The victory snapped a three-game losing streak and was Buffalo's seventh win in 22 games.

Jack Eichel won the game 1:10 into overtime with his 16th goal of the season.

The Sabres (24-17-6) are only two points back of Pittsburgh for the second-wild card spot. Rasmus Dahlin and Jake McCabe scored to erase a one-goal deficit and gave Buffalo a one-goal lead. Matthew Tkachuk made it 2-1 with his power-play goal at 6:43 into the third.

Evan Rodrigues scored a second-period goal for the Sabres to tie the score, and Linus Ullmark made 30 saves in net. Johnny Gaudreau broke a scoreless time as time expired in the first. David Rittich made 19 saves for Calgary.

The Flames failed to win their sixth straight game but remain atop the Pacific Division with a 30-13-5 record.

Record pace: With an assist on Dahlin's goal, Eichel reached the 50-point mark in his 44th game. Only two players in franchise history -- Pat LaFontaine (27 games in 1991-92) and Rene Robert (41 games in 1972-73) -- have reached 50 in fewer games.

Tough bounce: With Jason Pominville in the penalty box, the Flames' top power-play unit charged up ice with time expiring and center Elias Lindholm's shot from the right point bounced off Ullmark and defenseman Zach Bogosian.

Gaudreau was there to shoot it into the open net with 0.5 seconds left in the first period for 1-0 lead and his 28th goal of the season. Calgary was 13-1-1 this season when leading after the first period.

Eichel's first: Eichel was unable to capitalize on two chances in the first period, including only 20 seconds in when he hit the post on a breakaway. The Sabres' captain also missed the net from the slot when he corralled a loose puck.

Sabres answer: The Sabres' second-period power play was a mess. They did not have a shot on goal and Rasmus Ristolainen nearly turned the puck over at the blue line for a second consecutive game.

However, they finally broke through after the penalty expired. Casey Mittelstadt sprung Rodrigues for a breakaway with an outlet pass, and Rodrigues capitalized by tucking the puck between Rittich's legs to make it 1-1 with 10:15 left in the second period.

Rodrigues' rise: Rodrigues has only four goals this season, but he has scored in consecutive games. He has four points in his last five games. Mittelstadt, meanwhile, recorded his first assist in seven games.

Ullmark's second: Ullmark was outstanding in the second period after he made an ugly mistake only seconds in. He turned the puck over behind the net and had to hurry back to the crease, where he made a glove save on Michael Frolik. Ullmark also helped kill a penalty with two saves on Lindholm.

Lineup: Coach Phil Housley chose to put Lawrence Pilut back in the lineup and scratched Nathan Beaulieu, who reportedly requested a trade Wednesday after playing only three times in the past 14 games. Beaulieu did not participate in warmups. Matt Hunwick and Remi Elie were also healthy scratches.

Defenseman Travis Hamonic and winger James Neal were out for Calgary.

Next: The Sabres are scheduled to practice Thursday in Vancouver ahead of a Friday night game against the Canucks.