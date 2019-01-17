Buffalo man charged with killing mother ordered to undergo psychiatric treatment

A Buffalo man charged with killing his mother has been found mentally incompetent to proceed with the criminal case against him.

Buffalo City Court Judge Shannon M. Heneghan on Wednesday signed a 90-day temporary order sending Gus D. Oldham for treatment at a psychiatric facility, a spokeswoman for the Erie County District Attorney's Office said.

The body of Oldham's 57-year-old mother, Chaneta, was found at about 5:40 p.m. Dec. 23 in her Vernon Place home. She had been shot in the torso and leg, authorities said.

Gus Oldham, 38, was in the home when her body was found and was charged with second-degree murder.