BONGIORNO, Andrew R.

BONGIORNO - Andrew R. January 13, 2019, age 65. Beloved partner of Susan Kendt; loving son of the late Philip and Adeline (nee Mucilli) Bongiorno; caring nephew of the late Gino and Elizabeth Mucilli; dear friend to the Kendt family and countless close friends. The family will be present on Sunday from 1-4 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner of Parker Blvd.), where Funeral Services will follow at 4 PM. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc.