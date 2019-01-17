BOLERO, Marcia A.

BOLERO - Marcia A. January 15, 2019. Daughter of the late Stanley and Mary Bolero; sister of Christine Bolero, the late Richard (Mary) Bolero, and the late Patricia Bolero; dear friend of Sandy and Rich Markott; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral services commencing Saturday at 9:00 AM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.), followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 AM, at St. Philip the Apostle Church. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Friday, from 4-8 PM. Marcia worked for Immigration for 28 years. Leave condolences and share memories at SmolarekCares.com.