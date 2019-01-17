Bartone steps down after 29 years at Community Concern of WNY

Jerry Bartone, the man who has led Community Concern of Western New York for 29 years, has retired.

When Bartone began in 1989, the agency had an operating budget of about $200,000 and six employees. Today it is approaching a $2 million budget with a staff of 40.

The Southtowns-based health and human service agency that provides behavioral health, senior care and care transition services named Valerie Nowak to succeed Bartone as CEO.

Nowak has served Community Concern's mental health program for 13 years. She started as an intern and steadily advanced from a licensed mental health counselor to clinic coordinator to director of programs and services.