WYRK reveals Taste of Country lineup for 20th anniversary

Over the past 20 years, WYRK has proven that country music festivals don't need a rural setting to thrive.

The radio station's Taste of Country concert will celebrate two decades on June 14 at Sahlen Field (formerly known as Coca-Cola Field), and the bill is beefier than ever.

Luke Combs and Brett Eldredge are the two headliners, with Lee Brice, Joe Diffie and Buffalo native Jillian Eliza, as the Taste of Country Riser, serving as support.

Tickets are now available for $35, here or by calling (888) 223-6000. WYRK has announced tiered pricing for the concert, meaning the cost will rise as the event date nears.

Combs' first studio album, "This One's For You," released in 2017, has plenty of staying power and is proof of the North Carolina artist's explosion the last five years. It's topped the Billboard chart country music albums for a whopping 23 weeks. Two singles from that disc - "She Got the Best of Me" and "Beautiful Crazy" - both sit in the top five of Billboard's Country Hot 100.

Eliza, one of the organizers of the Buffalo Women of Country show late last year, topped a slew of challengers in WYRK's competition to determine a local opener for TOC. Not surprisingly, she's thrilled about the opportunity in June.

"I am so honored to be able to represent Buffalo on that stage," Eliza wrote in a message. "We all start from the bottom and work our way up, every artist started playing bars and clubs, I'm just so blessed to have been able to have all the opportunities I've had and especially now. This will be the biggest performance of my life thus far."

Thomas Rhett, Chris Janson and Scotty McCreery were the three biggest names at last year's Taste of Country, with Buffalo's Kate Mallen the local winner for the opening slot.

*Related:

- Keep up with the changes taking place at WYRK

- Performance shots from 2018 Taste of Country

- Smiles at Women of Country show in Iron Works

Email: btsujimoto@buffnews.com