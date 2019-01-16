Share this article

People attend a women's rally sponsored by the WNY Peace Center in Niagara Square Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Mark Mulville/The Buffalo News)

Women's March planned for Sunday in downtown Buffalo

The Western New York Peace Center has announced plans for the third annual Women's March in Buffalo to be held Sunday beginning in Niagara Square.

The event will begin with a traditional indigenous thanksgiving at 1:15 p.m., followed by a rally with community women leaders, music and girls' groups starting at 1:30 p.m. The march is set to start at 2:25 p.m., going up Delaware Avenue.

In the event of extremely bad weather, the program will be abbreviated but not canceled, organizers said.

The Women's March on Washington is slated to take place Saturday in Washington, D.C.

