WNY college hoops: Bona men lose at Rhode Island

St. Bonaventure (6-11, 2-2 A-10) went scoreless the last 3:28 of the first half, fell behind by 14 and lost to Rhode Island, 75-63, in Atlantic 10 Conference men's basketballa the Ryan Center in Kingston, R.I. Like Bona, the Rams are 2-2 in confernce play and 9-7 overall.

Two free throws by LaDarien Griffin left the Bonnies one behind, 21-20, with 3:28 left in the half. Led by senior guard Jeff Dowtin, the Rams scored the last 13 points in the half for a 34-20 lead. St. Bonaventure made only 6 of 25 shots for 24 percent in the opening half. They made 15 of 29 in the second, but the Rams made 11 of 19 for 57.9 percent.

Fourteen points was Rhody's largest lead of the game.

Griffin had 17 points for the Bonnies, 10 in the second half. Courtney Stockard had 12 points while freshman guard Kyle Lofton finished with 10, all in the second half.

UB women top Ball State

The University at Buffalo women made six 3-pointers in the opening quarter, three of them by Cierra Dillard, and rolled to a 77-65 win over Ball State Wednesday night at Alumni Arena.

The Bulls took the lead for good on a layup by Theresa Onwuka with 4:25 left in the quarter began to get hot shooting from the outside. Four straight threes boosted UB from a 19-13 advantage to a 31-19 lead with 1:18 left in the half. An ordinary 2-pointers by Marissa Hamilton closed out the half for UB.

Dillard finished with 21 points, including 6 of 13 from the 3-point area, three in the first quarter and three in the third. Overall she made 7 of 11 shots.

Onwuka had 16 points while Summer Hemphill (Cardinal O'Hara) had 10 points and 12 rebounds. Thelma Dis Agustsdottir had 21 to lead four double-digit scorers for Ball State.

UB-EMU tickets getting scarce

Tickets are going fast for Friday night's Eastern Michigan at the University at Buffalo national televised men's basketball game, the UB officials announced. The Bulls are ranked No. 16 in the AP National Media Poll and are just one of two teams with undefeated records in Mid-American Conference games.

Slow starts leads to loss by Bona women

Dayton held St. Bonaventure to two field goals in the opening quarter, opened a 12-5 lead and went on to a 62-49 victory over the Bonnies in their Atlantic 10 Conference women's game on Wednesday afternoon at the Reilly Center.

Senior Mckenna Maycock scored all five Bona points in the first quarter, the first a layup 1:21 into the period. The other a 3-pointer with 21 seconds left in the quarter. Bona was scoreless for 8:18 between the field goals.

The Bonnies did put on a 7-0 run early in the second half to close the gap to 32-30 after the Flyers had taken a 25-15 lead into halftime. Then Dayton pulled away again.

Maycock had 16 points and eight rebounds and freshman Deja Francis 10 points for Bona. Jayla Scaife had 12 points for the Flyers.

Dayton was held to 35 percent shooting, but Bona sot 31.6.

"It was probably some of the best defense we've played all year. We were switching the ball screens which was putting us into some precarious mismatches," St. Bonaventure coach Jesse Fleming said. "I thought we competed really well and fought hard. Overall if we can play with this kind of effort and get some of our role players coming around we can make a pretty good run."

Tonight's games

Canisius will try to end a three-game losing streak when it faces Quinnipiac at People's United Center in Hamden, Conn. Thursday night. The Griffs lost a nonleague game to Brown and home Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference games to Rider and Iona last week. The MAAC losses dropped the Griffs to 2-2 in the conference and 5-11 overall.

Quinnipiac (8-7, 3-1 MAAC) boasts MAAC scoring leader Cameron Young, a graduate student, who is averaging 19.6 points per game.

Canisius tied for the MAAC regular season championship last year, defeating Quinnipiac twice. However, the Bobcats upset Canisius in the quarterfinals of the MAAC Tournament, 72-69, last March in Albany.

Niagara also will be on the road in MAAC play. The Purple Eagles (1-3 MAAC) will face Siena (6-10, 1-3) at Times Union Center in Albany. The Saints started three freshman and are under first-year coach Jamion Christian. Evan Fisher, a 6-9 senior, and Jalen Pickett, a 6-4 freshman from Rochester, lead Siena.