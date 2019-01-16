WILLIAMS, Catherine H. (Harris)

Of Buffalo, entered into rest, January 13, 2019. Loving daughter of the late Lucian and Susan (nee Robinson) Harris; dear sister of Ella (K. David) Thomas, and Edward Harris; fond aunt of Priscilla Thomas-Taylor, Kimberly (Jon) Chase, Clifford Sr. (Pamela) Harris and great-aunt of Ethan, Jared, Clifford Jr.; very special family friend of the Tripi family. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo funeral home (City Chapel), 102 Linwood Ave., at Summer, on Saturday from 10-11 AM, where a funeral service will immediately follow. Online condolences www.lombardofuneralhome.com