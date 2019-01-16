What's happening at country music station WYRK? Here's the answer

Inquiring minds want to know: What is happening at WYRK-FM, the country station that is rated No. 1 in Western New York?

Well, listen to Taylor Swift’s old song “Change” or several other country songs about change as you read this explanation from Mark Plimpton.

He is the market president for the Townsquare Media stations in Buffalo that include WYRK and the station at 96.1 now called “The Breeze.”

Morning co-host Liz Mantel has left the station. Plimpton said “we will see how it goes” before deciding whether a co-host will be joining Clay Moden in the morning.

In a recent message on Twitter, Mantel thanked everyone who reached out to her.

“I’m really feeling the love,” she wrote in part. “I’m so grateful to have been part of WYRK for the past five years. The opportunity you gave me to wake up with you every morning and make you laugh (and sometimes cry) has been a dream.”

Chris Crowley has left his afternoon announcing duties now that he has been given the added responsibilities of being brand manager for The Breeze to his previous duties as brand manager of WYRK. He replaced Wendy Lynn in the afternoon about six months ago.

Dave Fields, who had been the morning man at 96.1 before it switched formats to The Breeze and Joe Chille was named as the morning man, has replaced Crowley as WYRK’s afternoon drive personality.

Chille returns to his former radio home on Monday when The Breeze adds announcers after playing a lengthy music marathon.

Plimpton said more announcers for The Breeze will soon be named.

email: apergament@buffnews.com