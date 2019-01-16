WACZKOWSKI, Sharon (Lillis)

Waczkowski - Sharon (nee Lillis)

January 11, 2019, at the age of 62. Beloved wife of Robert Sr.; devoted mother of J.R. (Lisa Aul), Kimberlee, Ryan (Teri) Waczkowski and Kendra (Mitchell) Lanthier; loving grandmother of Savannah, Ethan and Maxwell; cherished daughter of Eileen and the late Michael Lillis; dear sister of James Lillis and the late Kevin Lillis; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral services at the Buszka Funeral Home, Inc., 2005 Clinton St. (corner of S. Ogden), Saturday at 9:15AM and at St. Adalbert's Basilica at 10AM. Visitation Thursday and Friday from 4-8PM. Online condolences at: www.BUSZKAFUNERALHOME.com.