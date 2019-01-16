VULLO, Saverio A. Jr. "Sonny"

Of Hamburg, entered into rest January 15, 2019. Beloved husband of Margret M. (nee Hager) Vullo; devoted father of Suzanne (Larry) Bataeu, Joseph Vullo and the late Thomas Vullo; cherished grandfather of Jessica Misener, Joseph Vullo, Patience Bateau, Thomas (Elizabeth) Vullo and Mark Bateau; great-grandfather of three; loving son of the late Saverio Sr. and Carmella Vullo; dear brother of David (Carol) Vullo, Stephen (Margret) Vullo and Mark (Dennen) Vullo. No prior visitation. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 4263 St. Francis Dr., Athol Springs, on Friday morning at 9:30 o'clock, (please assemble at church). Arrangements by Lombardo Funeral Home (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com.