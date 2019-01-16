Two injured in head-on crash in Orchard Park

Two motorists were injured — one seriously — in a head-on crash Wednesday on Ellicott Road near Dennis Road in Orchard Park, according to Orchard Park Police.

Orchard Park Police said they received numerous 911 calls following the 8:32 a.m. accident. The names of the victims were withheld by police.

According to police, the driver of the northbound vehicle lost control as a result of winter driving conditions and crossed the center lane. It struck a southbound vehicle operated by a 26-year-old Orchard Park resident, who was transported by ambulance to Mercy Ambulatory Care Center for treatment of minor injuries.

The driver of the northbound vehicle, a 23-year-old Colden resident, was transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center with serious injuries and was in critical condition, Orchard Park Police said.

The crash was being investigated by Orchard Park Police, with assistance from the West Seneca Police crash response unit.