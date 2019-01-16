Share this article

Ten-unit apartment property on North Pearl sold for $425,000

A two-building apartment property with a total of 10 units on North Pearl Street in Buffalo has been acquired for $425,000.

Abdul H. Aljamali's 134 North Pearl LLC bought the multifamily property at 136 N. Pearl St. from a limited liability company represented by Eric D. Heffler of Buffalo.

The Allentown site – which is "historically significant" because it once belonged to a "prominent Buffalo stationary designer," according to the online listing – features a four-unit house, a large yard and an all-brick, three-story building in back, with a total of 5,868 square feet.

Built in 1928, the two-story, 2,988-square-foot house, with a stone base and wood siding, has cathedral ceilings, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. The rear building, with 2,880 square feet, is currently vacant.

