SZUMADA, Hildegard

SZUMADA - Hildegard January 15, 2019, of Buffalo, NY. Beloved wife of the late Wasyl; mother of Gisela, Jurgen (Betty Sue), Roland, Carmen Schweickert, Ruth Kowalczyk, and Paul (Lori); grandmother of fifteen grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; also survived by nieces, nephews and friends. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends, on Thursday from 3-7 PM at the Daniel R. Smolarek Funeral Home, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.). Funeral services will be held Friday at 11 AM, at the Evangelical Baptist Church (corner of Ludington and Longnecker St.). Burial at St. Matthew's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Evangelical Baptist Church. Leave condolences and share memories at www.SmolarekCares.com.