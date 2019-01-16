SMITH, Mary Anna (Lema)

January 12, 2019, of North Collins, NY, at the age of 91 years. Loving mother of Gregory (late Debbie) Lema, Jodi Way, Robin (Robert) Wendling, Steven Smith, Monica Schultz and Teddy Smith. Grandmother of 13 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Sister of Rosemarie Tarzia, Vincent, Jr. (Jean) Lema and the late Joseph and Francis Lema. No prior visitation. A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, January 19, 2019 at 10 am at Holy Spirit Church, North Collins, NY. Please assemble at church. Arrangements by Wentland Funeral Home, North Collins, NY. Your condolences may be made at www.wentlandfuneralhome.com