RUFF, Donald F.

RUFF - Donald F. January 14, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Dolores (nee Tomaszewski); loving father of Jacki Gray, Jill (Michael) McCoy, Eileen (Daniel) Trigoboff, Adrienne (Dominic) Punturiero, Donna (the late Thomas) Snyder and Amy Jo (Paul) Lauber; brother of Everett (Joanne Crane) Ruff; also survived by eleven grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends at St. Matthew's United Church of Christ, 5289 McKinley Pkwy., Hamburg, Thursday 4-7 PM where funeral services will be held Friday at 10:30 AM. Mr. Ruff was a lifelong member of the church where he sang in the choir for over 70 years. He was a partner at Buffalo Hammermill, a lifelong participant in Barbershop music, and a vocalist for weddings and special occasions. He also served in the US Navy on the U.S.S. Shipley Bay during World War II. Arrangements entrusted to Loomis, Offers & Loomis, Inc.