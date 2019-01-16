Portville's Miller is state Player of the Year

Portville senior Beth Miller has been named the 2018-19 Gatorade New York Volleyball Player of the Year. She is the first player from Portville to be chosen for the honor.

Miller is now a finalist for the Gatorade National Volleyball Player of the Year. She will have the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization of her choosing and be eligible to submit an essay to win one of 12 $10,000 spotlight grants.

The 5-foot-6 outside hitter and middle blocker led the Panthers to a 43-2 record and the state Class C championship last season. She recorded 552 kills, 266 digs, 177 services aces and 80 blocks.

"She's undersized, but she's incredible," said Matt Glover, the coach at Victor High, near Rochester. "We doubled and tripled her and she still found a way. She also has a crazy, aggressive jump serve. and she's great with serve receive -- she never leaves the court."

Miller maintains an A average in the class room and has signed a National Letter of Intent with Edinboro (Pa.) University.

Recent New York players of the year have included Sam Burgio of Eden (2015-16) and Leah Meyer of St. Mary's of Lancaster (2014-15).