PORTIN, Rhoda

PORTIN - Rhoda January 14, 2019; beloved wife of the late Dr. Bertram A. Portin; loving mother of Robert (Susan), Susan and Mark Portin; devoted grandmother of Zachary (Dr. Elizabeth), Alexander, Emma (Tomer), Cody and Joshua Portin. Funeral Services Thursday 1 PM at MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Rd., E. Amherst 14051. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hospice Foundation of WNY. Shiva will be held Thursday, 7-9 PM and Friday 2-5 PM at Rhoda's residence. Share condolences at mesnekoff.com