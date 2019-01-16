PASINSKI, Edward M.

PASINSKI - Edward M. Of Angola, January 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Donna (Ahrens) Pasinski; loving father of Tracy Raczka. Son of the late Edward and Mary Pasinski; brother of Mary Lou (David) Vogt, Robert Pasinski, Margaret Haskins, the late Joseph Pasinski and Karen Burke. Cherished grandfather of Ethan Raczka. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Edward was a US Army Veteran and a Ford Motor Company retiree. Memorial contributions may be made to either Hospice Buffalo, Inc. or Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Arrangements by the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC.