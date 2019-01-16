Deaths Death Notices
PARTYKA, Stephanie H. (Kudela)
PARTYKA - Stephanie H. (nee Kudela)
January 12, 2019, at age 98. Beloved wife of the late Henry A. Partyka; devoted mother of Thomas (Nancy), and Arlene J. Partyka; loving grandmother of Kimberly (Thomas) Northem; great-grandmother of TJ and Max; dear sister of the late Harriet Siepierski, Stanley Kudela, Florence Napier and Ali Kudela; also survived by six cherished nieces. Stephanie enjoyed painting and was a lifetime member of the Albright Knox Art Gallery. She was beloved by all. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 1-5 and 6-8 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 7540 Clinton St. (at Girdle Rd.), where prayers will be offered on Friday at 10:15 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 11 AM from the Church of the Annunciation, Elma. Entombment to follow at St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
