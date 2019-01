Saint Michael's College (Vt.) senior Derek Cheatom (Park) was named to the Northeast-10 Conference weekly honor roll for the fifth time this season.

Cheatom averaged 18.0 points, over two games last week including a 70-64 win over the College of Saint Rose. He is averaging 17.1 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 42.3 percent. That includes a 35.7 mark from 3-point range. Also he is an 81.8 percent free-throw shooter.