Orchard Park man charged in domestic violence incident

An Orchard Park man was arrested and an order of protection was issued against him Tuesday after police say he grabbed a woman by the throat and shoved her up against a wall so that her feet were dangling, Orchard Park police said.

Police were dispatched to a residence in the Sheldon Road Apartments just before 11 p.m. regarding a "physical domestic," police said.

Investigators said when Zenon M. Katrij Jr., 34, held her against the wall, she could not breathe. They said he also threw her to the ground.

Katrij was taken into custody and arraigned Wednesday morning in Town Court on charges of criminal obstruction of breathing and second-degree harassment. He was released on his own recognizance.