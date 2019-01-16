O'HARA, Elizabeth (Purvis)

Formerly of Kenmore, in Tallahassee, FL, January 4, 2019; dear mother of Erin O'Hara (Michael) O'Connor and the late Kathleen Antoncich Ewald; loving grandmother of Kenneth Gordon and Christopher Ewald; sister of John W. (Sherrie) Purvis; daughter of the late Charles W. and Regina Borowski Purvis; also survived by many nieces and nephews. All are invited to a Memorial Service at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, Sunday (January 20), at 1 PM. Visitation starts at 12 Noon. Final resting place is Lynhaven Cemetery, Lyndonville, NY. Memorials to Big Bend Hospice, Inc., 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee, FL 32308, are preferred. Your condolences may be made to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com