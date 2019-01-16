Nominating petitions available for Starpoint school board seats

The Starpoint Central School District announced this week that nominating petitions are available for three seats on the Starpoint Board of Education, which are to be filled in the May 21 election.

The incumbents whose three-year terms are expiring are Joseph Miller, Dennis Toth and Michael Zimmerman.

Prospective candidates have plenty of time to think about running, as the deadline to submit a petition is 5 p.m. April 22.

Petition forms are available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays in the superintendent's office at 4363 Mapleton Road, Pendleton.