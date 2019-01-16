Share this article

print logo

Nominating petitions available for Starpoint school board seats

|Published |Updated

The Starpoint Central School District announced this week that nominating petitions are available for three seats on the Starpoint Board of Education, which are to be filled in the May 21 election.

The incumbents whose three-year terms are expiring are Joseph Miller, Dennis Toth and Michael Zimmerman.

Prospective candidates have plenty of time to think about running, as the deadline to submit a petition is 5 p.m. April 22.

Petition forms are available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays in the superintendent's office at 4363 Mapleton Road, Pendleton.

Thomas J. Prohaska – Thomas Prohaska has been a reporter for The Buffalo News since 1995. A graduate of Starpoint Central High School and St. Bonaventure University, he previously worked at WLVL Radio in Lockport.
There are no comments - be the first to comment